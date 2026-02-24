US deploys more than 150 aircraft near Iran

US deploys more than 150 aircraft near Iran

The US military has increased its presence near Iran by deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

“The forces being concentrated indicate preparations for a multi-day operation without conducting a ground invasion,” the publication states, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

It is noted that dozens of additional aircraft have been positioned aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which was previously spotted off the coast of the Greek island of Crete.

“Ford has become the second aircraft carrier sent to the Middle East, and its arrival means that roughly one third of all active US warships are now in the region,” the article emphasizes.

The newspaper notes that the current presence of US Armed Forces in the region is among the largest in the past two decades.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US authorities fear Iran could mobilize groups under its control to carry out retaliatory attacks against American facilities.

News.Az