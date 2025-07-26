U.S. designates group allegedly linked to Maduro for aiding criminal gangs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States on Friday officially designated a group it alleges is tied to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for supporting organized crime, including the Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel—both labeled foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S.

According to the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, the group, Cartel de Los Soles, is made up of high-ranking Venezuelan officials and allegedly led by Maduro himself. The Bureau accused Maduro of profiting from narcotics trafficking and destabilizing the region, stating it would use “all resources at our disposal” to stop him. Although the post was briefly deleted from X, it was later republished, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. previously charged Maduro in 2020 with drug trafficking, and maintains an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Washington has also rejected the legitimacy of his 2024 re-election, citing a lack of transparency.

Maduro has dismissed the allegations as a political smear campaign, accusing the U.S. of deflecting blame for its own internal drug issues. Venezuela’s government has yet to officially respond to the new designation.

News.Az