Yandex metrika counter

US destroys headquarters of Iran’s IRGC - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
US destroys headquarters of Iran’s IRGC - VIDEO
Source: AFP

The US military announced that it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) force.

“America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a post on social media, News.Az reports.

“The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake,” CENTCOM said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      