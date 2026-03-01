US destroys headquarters of Iran’s IRGC - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military announced that it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) force.

“America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a post on social media, News.Az reports.

“The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake,” CENTCOM said.

News.Az