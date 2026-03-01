US destroys headquarters of Iran’s IRGC - VIDEO
The US military announced that it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) force.
“America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a post on social media, News.Az reports.
“The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake,” CENTCOM said.
By Nijat Babayev