US dollar strengthens

The US Dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, as market participants focus on the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls data, News.Az reports citing FXStreet.

Despite signs of disinflation, the US economy remains strong, prompting the Fed to adopt a data-dependent approach. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that a rate cut would depend on continued positive economic data. Although expectations for a September rate cut are high, the robust economic indicators suggest resilience, reducing the likelihood of an immediate policy shift.

