US election polls: Harris and Trump in tight contests in Arizona and Nevada

In the critical Southwest battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump run near even in the race for the White House, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The findings come as large numbers of voters report having already cast ballots and the pool of those open to changing their mind shrinks.Harris holds 48 percent support among likely voters in Arizona, according to the poll, to 47 percent for Trump. In Nevada, 48 percent of likely voters support Trump and 47 percent back Harris. Those 1-point margins fall within each poll's margin of sampling error, finding no clear leader in either state.The surveys find voters' views largely set on who would better handle top issues, while on a range of key attributes, neither candidate has convinced a critical mass of voters that they're the better choice. Voters in both states have at best a narrow preference for which candidate cares more about people like them, shares their vision of the country or would put the country's interests above their own self-interest.

News.Az