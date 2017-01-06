US embassy: Cekuta expected to continue as ambassador to Azerbaijan

As a long-serving member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, Ambassador Robert Cekuta is expected to continue serving as US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy told APA on Friday.

“American ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States whose personal representatives they are,” the embassy said.

Robert Cekuta took the office as US Ambassador to Azerbaijan in February 2015.

Donald Trump's team is demanding politically appointed ambassadors leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day, The New York Times reports.

The mandate could leave the U.S. without Senate-confirmed representatives for months in key countries like Germany and Britain, the Times notes.

Trump has already named his own ambassadors to two countries.

David Friedman, a bankruptcy lawyer and campaign adviser, has been tapped to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, while Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has been chosen to serve in China.

