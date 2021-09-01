US embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan
01 Sep 2021
The US Embassy in Baku expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan.
“Thank you, the Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served at the airport in Afghanistan,” the message said. “We are grateful for their service helping the U.S. and NATO partners keep the airport safe and supporting the evacuations of U.S. citizens," the embassy wrote on Facebook.
"We are happy these peacekeepers have returned safely to Azerbaijan," added the embassy.