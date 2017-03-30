US Embassy: No changes to visa procedures in Azerbaijan

There have been no changes to the US visa procedures in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the due statement came from the press service for the United States Embassy to Azerbaijan commenting on the information spread on social networks citing foreign media that Donald Trump signed a decree on abolishing the visa regime for Azerbaijan.

"The United States Embassy can confirm that this information is false, and that there have been no changes to the visa procedures in Azerbaijan", the embassy said.

News.Az