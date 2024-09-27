US envoy pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes.

“Today we pause to honor and remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the decades of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the South Caucasus. We… pic.twitter.com/fY4ERboCrE