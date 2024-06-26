Yandex metrika counter

US European Command hails Azerbaijani army’s contributions to regional stability

The United States European Command has extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

In a post on X, the US European Command applauded the Azerbaijani army’s contributions to regional stability.

“Happy Armed Forces Day, Azerbaijan! We salute your military's contributions to regional stability & our strong partnership,” it noted.


News.Az 

