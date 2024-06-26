US European Command hails Azerbaijani army’s contributions to regional stability
The United States European Command has extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.In a post on X, the US European Command applauded the Azerbaijani army’s contributions to regional stability.
“Happy Armed Forces Day, Azerbaijan! We salute your military's contributions to regional stability & our strong partnership,” it noted.
Happy Armed Forces Day, #Azerbaijan! We salute your military's contributions to regional stability & our strong partnership. @wwwmodgovaz pic.twitter.com/9ZZUADUZ68— U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) June 26, 2024