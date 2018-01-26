US expands anti-Russia sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

All of the newly sanctioned individuals and entities have links to either Russia or Ukraine.

The United States has added 21 individuals, including Russian deputy Energy Minister Evgeniy Cherezov, and nine entities to its list of Specially Designated Nationals, and another 12 entities to the Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a press release on Friday.

The press-release specified that the decision to expand sanctions was taken after a similar move by the European Union.

As the statement explains, the US will continue to put pressure on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine until all the Minsk agreements are implemented.

Newly imposed sanctions by the United States over the situation in Ukraine target Gaz-Alyans, Technopromexport, Power Machines, Vneshtorgservis and Kaliningradnefteprodukt, among others.

Some of the other companies that the US designated are Ugolnye Tekhnologii, Instar Lodzhistiks, Evro Polis and Surgutmebel, among others, OFAC said.

