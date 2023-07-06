US expected to announce new military aid package for Ukraine that will include cluster munitions

The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday that will include cluster munitions for the first time, defense officials said, News.az reports citing CNN.

CNN first reported last week that US President Joe Biden's administration was strongly considering approving the transfer of the controversial weapons to Ukraine, as the Ukrainians have struggled to make major gains in its weeks-old counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed also concerns about ammunition shortages.

Changing battlefield conditions inside Ukraine over the last two weeks prompted US officials to give the cluster munitions renewed and serious consideration, officials told CNN.

News.Az