US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 16

The White House extended the September 17 deadline for China's ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets related to the short-video app TikTok or face a shutdown. The new deadline has been set for December 16.

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed yesterday that a "framework" deal had been reached with China to settle their disagreement over TikTok. US President Donald Trump said he would talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to "finalize" the agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier today, Trump added that "we have a deal on TikTok." He wouldn't say what companies are involved, only that "a group of very big companies" wants to buy it.

