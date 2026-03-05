Yandex metrika counter

US F-15 reportedly shot down over southern Iran

  • Region
  • Share
US F-15 reportedly shot down over southern Iran
Source: US Air Force

A U.S. F-15 fighter jet was reportedly shot down over southern Iran, apparently by Iranian air defense systems.

The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft over Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing a prominent American OSINT X account with around two million followers. 

They reportedly landed in southern Iran and were later reached by an American-Israeli rescue team about an hour after the incident.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The rescue team is said to have safely extracted the pilots from Iranian territory and transferred them to a U.S. military base in Saudi Arabia. The pilots reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

The OSINT account added that the Pentagon is expected to issue a clarification regarding the incident soon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      