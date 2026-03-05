US F-15 reportedly shot down over southern Iran

A U.S. F-15 fighter jet was reportedly shot down over southern Iran, apparently by Iranian air defense systems.

The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft over Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing a prominent American OSINT X account with around two million followers.

They reportedly landed in southern Iran and were later reached by an American-Israeli rescue team about an hour after the incident.

The rescue team is said to have safely extracted the pilots from Iranian territory and transferred them to a U.S. military base in Saudi Arabia. The pilots reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

The OSINT account added that the Pentagon is expected to issue a clarification regarding the incident soon.

News.Az