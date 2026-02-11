US FAA closes El Paso, New Mexico airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued late-night notices on Tuesday ordering the closure of airspace over El Paso and a wide area of southern New Mexico west of Santa Teresa for a period of 10 days, without providing an explanation for the move.

City officials confirmed that El Paso International Airport has been shut down to all incoming and outgoing flights, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The restrictions suspend all air travel within the designated zone, a decision that could lead to significant disruptions in El Paso, the nation’s 23rd-largest city.

In the official notices, the FAA stated: "The federal aviation administration (faa) classifies the airspace defined in this notam as ‘ntl defense airspace’. pilots who do not adhere to the following proc may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel."

The notice further warned: "the united states government may use deadly force against the airborne acft, if it is determined that the acft poses an imminent security threat."

The notices, known as Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, took effect at 11:30 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday, and expire at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

News.Az