+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is creating a ripple effect far beyond American borders, leaving policymakers in other major economies data-blind at a time when insight into the U.S. economy is critical for decisions on currencies, trade, and inflation.

With official economic data largely offline, central banks and governments face increased uncertainty. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda described the situation as “a serious problem,” while a Japanese policymaker criticized the lack of reliable data for making Fed-dependent decisions. Catherine Mann, a Bank of England policymaker, warned that over time, such disruptions could act like “termites,” undermining confidence in the dollar and U.S. policy institutions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The shutdown coincides with other global pressures, including the European land war, Middle East tensions, and climate risks. The IMF and World Bank, meeting this week in Washington, have highlighted the risks posed by political interference in U.S. institutions, noting that pressures on agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics could erode trust in official statistics and raise the likelihood of policy errors worldwide.

Some data continues to flow through private services and Federal Reserve surveys, but analysts say these are imperfect substitutes. Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute noted that the shutdown exacerbates skepticism about U.S. governance and the reliability of its economic data, with potential consequences for reserve management, currency decisions, and market volatility.

Robert Kahn, director of global macro at Eurasia Group, added that while efforts are underway to gather micro-level data, uncertainties are mounting, and the longer the shutdown persists, the higher the risk of policy missteps both in the U.S. and globally.

Global growth projections have been adjusted as economies adapt to shifting U.S. policies, but the lack of timely U.S. data threatens to cloud outlooks for trade, investment, and inflation across the world.

News.Az