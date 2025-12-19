US hosts Gaza ceasefire talks amid ongoing Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is hosting senior officials from Qatar, Türkiye, and Egypt in Miami to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, even as Israeli attacks continue nearly daily.

The discussions, led by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, aim to strengthen the truce, ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and plan a transition that includes a full Israeli withdrawal and deployment of an international stabilization force, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite the truce, Israel has carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling, and shootings across Gaza, killing hundreds since October 10. Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas stress that the talks must end violations, reopen crossings, and allow reconstruction to begin in the devastated Palestinian territory.

News.Az