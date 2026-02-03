US House narrowly approves shutdown deal, sends to Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bipartisan agreement to end a partial government shutdown and forwarded it to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

The legislation would restore lapsed funding for defense, healthcare, labor, education, housing and other agencies, and temporarily extend funding for the Department of Homeland Security while lawmakers negotiate possible changes to immigration enforcement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Funding for those agencies expired on Saturday as Congress did not act in time to avert a shutdown, which has not resulted in major disruptions for government services. The deal has already passed the Senate by a wide bipartisan margin and now heads to Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

The Republican-controlled House passed it by a vote of 217-214, with 21 Republicans voting against it and 21 Democrats voting for it.

Democrats are demanding new restraints on Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement tactics following the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Some Republicans on the party's right flank had sought unsuccessfully to modify the bill to include a provision that would tighten voting requirements. House Republicans have only a 218-214 majority, which means they can lose only one Republican vote in the face of united Democratic opposition.

The last shutdown lasted a record 43 days in October and November, furloughing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and costing the U.S. economy an estimated $11 billion.

News.Az