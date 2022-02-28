U.S. intends to further strengthen ties with Azerbaijan - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the US, we have been cooperating in many areas. The "Contract of the Century", the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, joint security activities in Afghanistan are an integral part of this cooperation," U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earl Litzenberger said at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the US and Azerbaijan intend to increase the number of projects in the field of education, culture and other areas, further strengthen ties: “Over the past 30 years, the U.S. and Azerbaijan have achieved many successes, and we are confident that, as strong partners, over the next 30 years will achieve even greater success.”

News.Az