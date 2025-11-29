US investor wood targets Swatch governance overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. investor Steven Wood criticized Swatch Group for "worst-in-class governance" and has proposed major reforms to the Swiss watchmaker's board.

Wood, founder of GreenWood Investors, is pushing for measures including allowing bearer shareholders to elect representatives, while urging Swatch to focus on luxury brands like Breguet and Blancpain amid falling sales and a declining share price, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

