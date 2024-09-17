US keen on organizing meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs: State Dept

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is keen on organizing a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Miller reaffirmed Washington's continued support for the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement, News.Az reports."Obviously we always look for opportunities to convene the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We continue to support the efforts of both countries to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement. They have made significant progress towards finalizing a peace agreement, and we’re committed to supporting them in any way that we can, including convening a meeting if that’s helpful," he adeed.

News.Az