U.S. launches new program to bring in Ukrainians fleeing conflict

The Biden administration will allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their home country to come to the United States temporarily if they have American sponsors, U.S. officials said on Thursday, News.az reports.

A new fast-track "humanitarian parole" program starting next week will offer qualifying Ukrainians the ability to stay in the United States for up to two years, one official said on a call with reporters. Unlike the U.S. refugee resettlement program, it does not provide a path to citizenship.

Any U.S. citizen, including representatives of businesses and nonprofit organizations, can apply to sponsor Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States but must show financial support and pass background checks, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

Sponsors can submit applications for the program, called "Uniting for Ukraine," beginning on Monday - a process another official said could take a week to complete.

Facing pressure from lawmakers and refugee advocates, President Joe Biden's administration said last month the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians.

