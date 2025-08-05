US man faces up to 15 years in prison in Bali trial over illegal ADHD medication

A US citizen, William Wallace Molyneaux V, is on trial in Bali after being charged with illegally importing ADHD medication, specifically 99 Adderall pills containing amphetamines, which are banned in Indonesia.

Molyneaux, 27, was arrested in May for receiving a package from London containing the pills. He admitted to buying the medication on the dark web using cryptocurrency, citing his ADHD diagnosis as the reason, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Under Indonesian law, amphetamines are illegal with no exceptions, and importing such drugs carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 10 billion rupiah (approximately $610,000).

Following a medical statement from his US doctor, Molyneaux was transferred to a rehabilitation center in July. The trial was adjourned until August 12 for witness testimonies.

Indonesia enforces some of the world’s strictest drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers.

News.Az