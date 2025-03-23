US may resort to military action against Iran

US may resort to military action against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States may begin military action against Iran under certain circumstances.

US Presidential Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff said this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az informs.

"We don't need to resolve all issues by military means, but this does not mean that if we are brought to a certain point, we will not resort to military action, we will do this under certain circumstances," he said in response to a relevant question.

Witkoff added that US President Donald Trump's position is that "Iran should not have a nuclear bomb."

"We cannot allow them to start creating a nuclear arsenal. This must not happen," the American leader's special envoy said.

News.Az