US Navy ship catches fire off Japan's Okinawa - VIDEO

A fire broke out aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, the U.S Navy announced.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy said crews are responding to the fire about the amphibious transport dock, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

"We will provide more details as they become available," the spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries were initially reported, according to Japan's NHK.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

The ship, which is 684 feet in length, carries up to 361 crew and 800 troops.

