U.S. News & World Report: Azerbaijan among world’s powerful nations

Azerbaijan has ranked 45th in terms of economic status, military strength, political influence, and global leadership, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, an American media company that publishes news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.

The project is conducted by the analysts of the BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, AzerTag reports.

The rankings are mainly based on a number of factors, including countries’ economic status, military strength, political influence, global leadership, and their membership and participation in international organizations.

Azerbaijan outpaced several European countries such as Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, and Portugal in terms of achievements the country has made this year.

