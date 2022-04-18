US official: Russia is learning from failures in north and applying lessons on new focus in east and south

US official: Russia is learning from failures in north and applying lessons on new focus in east and south

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US believes that Russia is learning from their failures in the north of Ukraine and applying those lessons on their new focus in the east and the south, according to a senior US defense official, News.az reports citing CNN.

“What we have seen over the last few days is them continue to try to set the conditions,” said the official in a call with reporters. “We call it shaping operations.”

“It appears as if they are trying to learn from the failed lessons of the north where they didn't have proper sustainment capabilities in the area they were about to operate,” the official said.

The official added that the US has seen Russia moving in “heavy artillery,” “command and control enablers” and “aviation, particularly rotary aviation support” into these areas as part of the 11 new battalion tactical groups that have moved into the area “over the last few days.”

News.az

News.Az