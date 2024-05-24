US official to visit S. Caucasus to discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will visit to the South Caucasus over the next few weeks, News.Az reports citing the US Embassy in Baku.

During the visit, Louis Bono will discuss US support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace."Mr. Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus," said the embassy.

News.Az