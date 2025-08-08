US pauses routine visa applications for Zimbabwe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has temporarily halted all routine visa applications for citizens of Zimbabwe, adding to a series of stringent travel restrictions targeting several African countries. The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe announced the pause starting Friday, citing ongoing concerns with the Zimbabwean government.

This move follows a recent pilot program requiring travelers from Malawi and Zambia to post bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 when applying for tourist or business visas. These bonds would be forfeited if applicants overstay their visas. The new program also restricts arrivals and departures to three designated U.S. airports: Boston Logan, New York JFK, and Washington D.C.’s Dulles International. The pilot is set to begin on August 20, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The State Department described the visa suspension as temporary and part of broader efforts initiated during the Trump administration to curb visa misuse and overstays. Diplomatic and official visa categories remain mostly unaffected.

Since June, the U.S. has imposed travel bans on citizens from 12 countries, including seven African nations, and increased restrictions on others. Additionally, 36 countries—primarily in Africa—have been urged to enhance traveler vetting or face potential bans. Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Zambia are among those on this list.

A State Department spokesperson said these measures reflect the administration’s commitment to protecting national security and public safety through strict visa controls.

News.Az