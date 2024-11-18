US, Philippines enhance military ties with new defense agreement

US, Philippines enhance military ties with new defense agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, signed a landmark agreement aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the two nations.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSMIA) will facilitate the sharing of classified military information and technology, marking a significant step in deepening the defense relationship between the long-time treaty allies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.It will give the Philippines access to "higher capabilities and big-ticket items" from the United States and "open opportunities to pursue similar agreements with like-minded nations", Philippine Assistant Defence Secretary Arsenio Andolong said.Austin and Teodoro also held a ground-breaking ceremony for a combined command and coordination centre inside the Philippine military's headquarters in Manila."This centre will enable real-time information sharing for a common operating picture. It will help boost interoperability for many, many years to come," Austin said in a speech."It will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges," he added.Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner said the centre would "enhance our ability to collaborate during crises, fostering an environment where our strengths combine to safeguard peace and security in our region".Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said any military agreement or security cooperation must not target "any third party or harm a third party's interests -- let alone undermine regional peace, exacerbate regional tensions."The Philippine defence department said Austin is due to visit the western island of Palawan on Tuesday for a meeting with Filipino forces responsible for patrolling the South China Sea and defending outposts.

News.Az