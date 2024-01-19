US plane makes emergency landing in Baku

The captain of a National Airlines aircraft flying on the Siyan-Istanbul route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical reason, News.az reports.

The American carrier's plane landed safely at Baku airport at 07:23 local time.

All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the technical problem.

