US plane makes emergency landing in Baku
- 19 Jan 2024 05:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Incident
The captain of a National Airlines aircraft flying on the Siyan-Istanbul route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical reason, News.az reports.
The American carrier's plane landed safely at Baku airport at 07:23 local time.
All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the technical problem.