US plans sanctions on countries trading with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said Republicans are preparing sanctions against countries that maintain trade relations with Russia.

Trump warned that any country doing business with Russia would face “very severe” penalties, without specifying which nations might be targeted first. He suggested Iran could be among them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of senators, led by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, proposed a bill to impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries buying Russian oil, gas, petroleum products, or uranium. The measure aims to pressure Russia economically and encourage negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The bill’s consideration was postponed in October ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said a decision on a vote would follow the summit.

Trump’s comments signal that the US may soon resume efforts to penalize nations trading with Russia, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

News.Az