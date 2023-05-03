US remains committed to peace process in South Caucasus: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at today's briefing in response to a journalist's question about the second day of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az

"We remain committed to this (peace) process and remain committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus. We believe that direct dialogue is key to resolving the issues, but I’m just not going to get ahead of the meetings themselves," Patel said.

