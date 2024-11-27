US revises stance on F-35 sale to Türkiye after KAAN fighter jet progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has revised its stance on the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye following the country's advancements in developing its own KAAN fighter jet, according to Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Güler.

“When the Americans saw that we could build and fly the KAAN, they changed their minds a bit about the F-35,” Guler said, addressing the Turkish Parliament's Planning and Budget Commission, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. “Now, they are expressing willingness to provide F-35s. However, no progress has been made. We insist on reclaiming our production share and maintain our request to acquire F-35s,” he added.Guler also highlighted Ankara’s efforts to modernize the Air Force until the light combat aircraft HURJET and KAAN are operational.He announced a $1.4 billion payment for 40 US F-16 Block 70 Viper jets, adding Türkiye will modernize its 79 older F-16s in Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities.On Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Guler noted that Germany has issued the necessary permissions and procurement discussions continue.

News.Az