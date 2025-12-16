US says 8 killed in new strikes on vessels in Pacific - VIDEO

The United States military said it killed eight people in a series of new attacks on vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, as Washington continues to expand its military presence near Venezuela and the Caribbean.

In a statement posted on social media, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said it carried out “lethal kinetic strikes” against three vessels in international waters on Monday. The strikes were conducted at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to the statement, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

SOUTHCOM said three people were killed on the first vessel, two on the second, and three on the third, alleging — without presenting evidence — that those targeted were linked to drug trafficking operations.

The latest attacks come just days after US forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, heightening tensions with Caracas amid what critics describe as an escalating US military campaign in Latin America.

Since September, at least 90 people have been killed in similar US strikes on dozens of vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, according to media reports. International law experts have raised serious concerns, describing the operations as possible extrajudicial killings carried out by the US military.

The strikes have also drawn scrutiny from US lawmakers, who have questioned Hegseth about his role in authorizing the attacks. Some lawmakers have specifically asked whether he personally approved a second strike in September that reportedly targeted survivors clinging to debris after an initial attack.

The Pentagon says its expanded military deployment — including warships, a submarine, drones, and fighter jets in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico — is aimed at combating drug smuggling networks.

Venezuela has strongly condemned the attacks, accusing Washington of using security operations as a pretext to justify a growing military presence and to seize control of the country’s oil and gas resources. Following the tanker seizure last week, US President Donald Trump told reporters, “I assume we’re going to keep the oil.”

The developments underscore rising tensions in the region, as Washington intensifies its security operations while Caracas warns of broader geopolitical consequences.

