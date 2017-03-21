US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijani people on Nowruz holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Nowruz, official site of State Department reported.

"I wish a joyful and prosperous Nowruz to all those around the world celebrating this ancient tradition that marks the beginning of spring and the beginning of a new year, Trend reports.

Millions of people across the world, including communities in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and many other peoples of South and Central Asia and the Persian Gulf celebrate this time of the year with their families and friends. Today, many Americans will join in this celebration, sharing with a new generation the cherished traditions of their ancestors.

Nowruz is a time to look toward the coming year with hope and optimism. We look forward to celebrating this new spring together, and hope that this Nowruz brings peace and prosperity to all."

News.Az

