US Secretary of State hails cooperation with Azerbaijan on international peace and security issues

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

The sides discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including the development of cooperation in the economic, energy, security and other areas.

FM Bayramov informed the opposite side on the situation in the region after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10, 2020, the scale of destruction in the liberated areas, the threat of landmines, the causes of tension at the border, the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated areas.

During the conversation, the contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy sector was noted. It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan is both an initiator and executor of important oil and gas projects, and acts as an important factor in the energy security of the European Union.

The US official praised cooperation with Azerbaijan on international peace and security issues, including Azerbaijan's activities in Afghanistan.

The role of Azerbaijan in combating organized crime, terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, a number of threats and challenges to peace and security was stressed.

The sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

