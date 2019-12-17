Yandex metrika counter

US Senate passes Defence Budget Bill stipulating sanctions on Nord Stream 2

The US Senate has voted for a $738 billion defense budget, which includes sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and military assistance to Ukraine, according to the results of the vote, according to Sputnik.

The US Congress passed a defense bill for 2020 on 11 December that includes new sanctions on contractors who are helping build Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The curbs are aimed at preventing its completion, which is still expected this year.

News.Az


