US Senate passes Defence Budget Bill stipulating sanctions on Nord Stream 2
The US Senate has voted for a $738 billion defense budget, which includes sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and military assistance to Ukraine, according to the results of the vote, according to Sputnik.
The US Congress passed a defense bill for 2020 on 11 December that includes new sanctions on contractors who are helping build Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The curbs are aimed at preventing its completion, which is still expected this year.
