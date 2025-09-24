US signals willingness to revisit tariffs on India, says Rubio

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has indicated it may reconsider the additional 25 percent tariffs imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to NBC News after his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York, Rubio said, “We have already seen the measures we have taken with regards to India, although that’s something we hope we can fix.” He described India as “critical” to the United States and welcomed the ongoing trade and economic engagement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jaishankar later wrote on X that their conversation “covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern” and that both sides agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to advance progress in priority areas.

On the war in Ukraine, Rubio criticized what he called Europe’s insufficient response, noting that some European nations continue to import significant amounts of Russian oil and gas. “They’re asking for the US to impose more sanctions, but there are countries in Europe that are not doing enough,” he said. He added that President Trump was considering further measures: “At some point, he may have to decide to impose new sanctions. The President has the ability to do more, and he’s considering doing more because of the direction this has taken.”

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York on Monday to negotiate the first tranche of a trade agreement. Sources said the discussions aimed at resolving key sticking points, with both sides hopeful of reaching an interim understanding soon.

