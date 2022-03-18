US State Dep announces conditions for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US authorities hope that many sanctions against the Russian Federation will be lifted if Moscow stops the special operation in Ukraine and the sovereignty of the republic is restored, it is stated during a briefing by a high-ranking representative of the United States State Department, News.az reports citing TASS.

The journalist asked a question about the conditions for the abolition of anti-Russian restrictions. A foreign policy official told him that the restrictions "are not meant to be permanent."

“They are a tool, and if we see the results that we are trying to achieve in terms of stopping Russian aggression, restoring the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, then, we hope, many of the tools that we use <...>, stop using it,” she said.

News.Az