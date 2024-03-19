US State Department reacts to Pashinyan's remarks on urgency of border demarcation with Azerbaijan

The US State Department reacted to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's remarks regarding the urgency of border demarcation with Azerbaijan.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing that the US continues to pay close attention to this issue.

"This is an issue that we're continuing to pay close attention to. It's something that not just the secretary, but Assistant Secretary O'Brien as well as senior coordinator Bono are continuing to focus on engaging with appropriate interlocutors," he explained.

Note that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has stated that if discussions regarding the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan are not initiated by the end of the week, "it could potentially lead to war".

"This means that at the end of the week there will be a war. And I know what will happen at the end of this war," he noted.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia should prevent a war with Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of border adjustments. He asserted that there is a genuine opportunity to commence the process of border delimitation and demarcation between the two nations.

News.Az

