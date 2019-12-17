US State Department's position on so-called "Armenian Genocide" not changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department has commented on the resolution passed by Congress on the so-called "Armenian genocide", APA reports citing the Press Service of the US State Department.

A spokesperson for the US State Department Morgan Ortagus said in a statement said that US State Department does not change its position on the so-called "Armenian Genocide".

"The position of the administration has not changed. Our views are reflected in the President’s definitive statement on this issue from last April", State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

On April 24, Trump used the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern" to describe the events.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Dec. 12 that recognizing Armenian claims of 1915 events as "Genocide".

News.Az

News.Az