US strikes another suspected drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

The U.S. military said on Monday that it carried out another strike on a boat it described as being involved in drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific Ocean, an operation that resulted in one death.

In a post shared on social media, U.S. Southern Command stated that intelligence assessments determined the low-profile vessel was traveling along routes commonly used for narcotics trafficking in the eastern Pacific and was actively engaged in drug-smuggling activities, News.Az reports, citing AP.

However, Southern Command did not release evidence to support the claim that the boat was involved in narcotics trafficking.

Video footage posted by the command shows splashes appearing in the water alongside the vessel. Following a second barrage, flames erupt at the rear of the boat. Additional splashes then surround the craft as the fire intensifies. In the final moments of the video, the vessel is shown drifting, with a large area of fire burning beside it.

Earlier videos released by the U.S. military documenting similar strikes depicted boats exploding suddenly, indicating possible missile attacks. Some of those videos also appeared to show rocket-like projectiles descending toward the targeted vessels.

The Trump administration has said the strikes were meant to stop the flow of drugs into the U.S. and increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

At least 105 people have been killed in 29 known strikes since early September. The strikes have faced scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and human rights activists, who say the administration has offered scant evidence that its targets are indeed drug smugglers and say the fatal strikes amount to extrajudicial killings.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has stepped up efforts to interdict oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea as part of the Trump administration’s escalating campaign against Maduro.

