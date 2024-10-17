US strikes Houthi weapons storage in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has carried out precision strikes against five underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to a statement from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“US forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region,” Austin said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Yemen’s Al Masirah TV, which belongs to the Houthis, said earlier that US-British airstrikes targeted the capital city of Sanaa and the city of Saada early Thursday.

News.Az