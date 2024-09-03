US strongly condemns Kabul attack - envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas West on Tuesday condemned the suicide bombing in Kabul that took place on Monday, calling it a “terrorist attack” and expressing solidarity with the victims, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Our hearts are with the injured and with those who lost their loved ones,” West said in a statement on the social media platform X. “There can be no justification for targeting the innocent.”The attack occurred near the Taliban-run Attorney General’s Office in western Kabul on Monday afternoon.While the Taliban reported six fatalities, sources suggest the death toll is higher, with many of the victims being prosecutors from the previous government.

