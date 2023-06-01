US supports negotiations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan regarding energy resources - assistant secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are interested in the development of our partnership due to Azerbaijan's special role as an important oil and gas producer," said Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan plays the role of a gateway to Central Asia, Azerbaijan is located in a complex region and has difficult neighbors: "Our energy partnership with Azerbaijan is of strategic importance. We are invested in this partnership and will continue to do so in the future. We support energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU."

He added that the issue of the increase of Azerbaijan's oil and gas products to Europe is determined by the market: "The US supports the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan regarding energy resources. We also appreciate your talks with Kazakhstan, the potential of using BTC to transfer Kazakhstan's crude oil."

News.Az