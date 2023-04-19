Yandex metrika counter

US supports the immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

US supports the immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

The US supports the regional peace agenda and the immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson said on April 19 at the reception of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

In this regard, the role of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was specially mentioned.


