US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs, president vows alternatives

President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday after it blocked his broad tariff program last week, pledging to pursue other tariff powers and licensing measures without providing specific details.

Trump, in a social media post, argued that other tariffs could be applied “in a much more powerful and obnoxious way” than the ones struck down, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also questioned why the U.S. cannot charge fees through licenses, noting, “You do a license to get a fee! The opinion doesn’t explain that, but I know the answer!”

Last Saturday, Trump had announced plans to raise a temporary 10% tariff to 15% on imports from all countries, the maximum legally allowed, after the court ruled he exceeded his authority under an economic emergency law.

Financial markets reacted to the uncertainty: Wall Street futures and the dollar fell, while oil prices initially dropped amid concerns over global growth and fuel demand before stabilizing with news of planned U.S.-Iran talks.

Trump’s trade measures have also strained international agreements, with China calling to scrap tariffs, the EU freezing a deal, and India delaying talks. The ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, reaffirmed the court’s authority to check presidential power.

Trump also warned that the court might rule against his administration’s efforts to limit birthright citizenship in an upcoming case.

