US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

Washington will continue closely following the situation in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the United States potential use of force against that country, News.Az reports.

"We’re going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on," he told reporters, touching upon the situation in Iran. "They say no executions. Everyone is talking a lot of executions were taking place today, we were just told, no executions. I hope that’s true. That a big thing."

