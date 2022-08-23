US to send Ukraine 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States plans to conclude a contract for the supply of 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine over the next 30 days, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell told Defense News publication, News.Az reports.

According to the publication, AeroVironment company will be engaged in the manufacture of drones.

The Pentagon has already sent Ukraine loitering munitions, which means the system itself is the payload: a number of the smaller, shorter-ranged Switchblade 300 variant, and the Phoenix Ghost.

According to the manufacturer, the 300 variant weighs 5.5 pounds, can fly 10 kilometers and loiter 15 minutes, while the 120-pound 600 version can fly 40 kilometers and loiter in the air for 40 minutes.

Earlier, the Pentagon, in a message about additional arms supplies to Ukraine in the amount of $775 million, clarified that this package includes ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 16 howitzers, 1,000 units of portable Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 1,000 missiles for TOW anti-tank missile systems.

The United States also intends to transfer anti-radar missiles, 15 ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, 40 wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection MRAP, Humvee jeeps, secure communication systems, explosives, night vision devices, thermal imagers, optical devices and laser rangefinders to Kyiv.

News.Az